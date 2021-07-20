Shakespeare in the Park returns to Mirror Lake

Wisconsin-based traveling theater company, Summit Players Theatre, will return to live, outdoor performances of Shakespeare in the State Parks with a workshop at 5:30 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Mirror Lake State Park, E10320 Fern Dell Road, Baraboo.

The performance of Shakespeare’s “The Winter's Tale” is free and takes about 75 minutes, in accordance with the company’s mission of creating Shakespeare anyone can afford, attend, and understand. It is preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop, “Inside Shakespeare's Story: The Winter's Tale” that serves as a way for kids and “fun adults” to get comfortable with the play, Shakespeare’s language and the way nature played into his works. Participants take part in Shakespeare games and exercises culminating in performing a short scene.