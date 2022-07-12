 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shakespeare performance returns to park

Wisconsin-based traveling theatre company Summit Players Theatre will return to live, outdoor performances with William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.”

The 75-miniute performances are free and preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop, “Inside Shakespeare's Story: Much Ado About Nothing.” The workshop will be at 5:30 p.m., and the show at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at Mirror Lake State Park, E10320 Fern Dell Road, Baraboo.

The workshop serves as a way for kids and “fun adults” to get comfortable with the play, Shakespeare’s language and the way nature played into his works. Participants take part in Shakespeare games and exercises culminating in performing a short scene.

