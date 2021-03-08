Shamrock Club honors 2 for Irish heritage

The South Central Shamrock Club of Wisconsin has selected Molly Scully of Lyndon Station, as the 2021 Irish Rose, and Richard "Mike" Flint of Reedsburg, as the 2021 Irishman of the Year.

Molly Scully’s Irish ancestors, namely Walsh, Grady, Powers, Keegan, O'Keefe, and Kiggens, came from counties Waterford and Carlow.

Her Powers ancestors settled in Juneau County in 1848 in the area known as Cattail Valley. Her great-great-great-grandparents, James and Johannah (Grady) Walsh, settled nearby in 1848.

Her Kiggens ancestors hailed from County Carlow and settled in the Portage area. Her great-grandfather, Patrick Walsh, built a round barn which was a landmark for many years. Her father, Pat Walsh, still owns part of that land and is proud of being 100% Irish. When Molly visited Ireland many pub patrons told her, "no one in all of Ireland has such an Irish name," Molly Kathleen Walsh Scully.

She is married to Jeff Scully and they have three children, Mya, Madeline, and Carter. They own Scully Oil Company of Lyndon Station and she is a vice president of the Bank of Mauston.