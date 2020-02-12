Shamrock Club honors 2 for Irish heritage

The South Central Shamrock Club of Wisconsin has selected Kathleen Crowley of Lyndon Station, as the 2020 Irish Rose, and Dennis Boland of Reedsburg as the 2020 Irishman of the Year.

Kathleen Crowley is the daughter of Dennis and MaryBeth Crowley. She grew up on the Crowley family farm in Lyndon Station, attended school in Mauston, and then earned a degree in history and secondary education at St. Norbert College. She and her husband Kevin have been married for 14 years and have four daughters, Caroline, Cecilia, Harper and Meredith.

Dennis Boland's Irish ancestry dates back to the 1800s when the potato famine forced family members to leave Ireland for hope of a better life in America. The family settled in Crawford County where his parents, Daniel Boland and Mary Rita Finley, raised 14 kids – nine boys and five girls - on a dairy farm in Seneca. He and his wife Robin have six adult children and 11 grandkids.

Both will be honored at the club’s St. Patrick’s Day banquet Saturday, March 7 at the Reedsburg Country Club, 3003 E. Main St., Reedsburg. Social gathering begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $24 per person. To make a reservation, call Jolene Crowley at 608-356-5959 and mail payment to her attention at E10870 Terrytown Road, Baraboo, WI 53913.