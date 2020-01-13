Share a story at storytelling event

The Village Booksmith, 526 Oak St., Baraboo will offer two events to help tease true stories out of area residents.

In the first, Madison author Jen Rubin will lead a storytelling workshop at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. Rubin, who co-produces Moth StorySlams in Madison and created the “Inside Stories” podcast, will discuss story structure and key elements to include before focusing on small group work and one-on-one feedback.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The size of the workshop will be limited to 20 participants, and advanced registration is encouraged. A $5 donation also is encouraged.

Two weeks later, an evening of true stories told live, dubbed “I Heard It On The Square,” will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. Up to 12 individuals will share their personal tales of triumph, tragedy, enlightenment, or comedy. Performed without notes or script, stories should be no longer than six minutes. Prizes of up to $25 will be awarded to the top performers as judged by the audience. Those wishing to perform should sign up no later than 7:15 p.m.

Performances on Friday, Feb. 7 will be recorded and archived with the Sauk County Historical Society and also made available through its website.

For more information, or to register, contact The Village Booksmith at 355-1001.