Shari Sarazin concert at Terrace Heights Retirement Community

On Sept. 23, the tenants and friends of Terrace Heights enjoyed a concert given by local harpist and vocalist, Shari Sarazin. She was welcomed back by the individuals who came to hear her play soothing tunes on her Celtic harp.

 NIKKI COWAN/Contributed
