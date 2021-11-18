Shawndell Marks to perform in holiday concert

The Free Congregation of Sauk County will host a Holiday Concert with Shawndell Marks at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Pak Hall, 307 Polk, Sauk City. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students available at the door. All profits go toward the Free Congregation of Sauk County Historic Restoration Project.

Marks grew up singing in church, at family reunions and in the back seat of the family car while harmonizing with her mother. She’s performed at the Wisconsin Opry in Wisconsin Dells, the classic rock and country band Thunder Road and opened for George Jones and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

She now fronts her own band and is involved with several Madison area projects including Girls Rock Camp, Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets, Gold Dust Women, and other studio ventures. She’s been nominated for more than 15 Madison area music awards, including Vocalist of the Year, Best Cover Band with Gold Dust Women, and Vocal Ensemble of the Year with Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets.