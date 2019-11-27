Shawndell Marks will perform a holiday themed house concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at River Arts on Water Gallery, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.
Marks studied music at the University of Wisconsin, then went on to perform with the cover band Thunder Road for several years, opening for acts such as George Jones, Blackhawk and The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Sweet, addictive melodies sung with a surprisingly big voice. The performances have been described as mesmerizing, stunning, sparkly.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and seating is first come-first served. A $10 suggested donation at the door is appreciated.
For more information, call 608-643-5215, or visit riverartsinc.org.
