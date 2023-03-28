Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation presents the New Beginnings Homeless Shelter of Dodge Co. Inc with a $2,000 grant on Feb. 9. The funds will be used for the continual operation of the shelter to ensure that homeless individuals and families of Dodge County have the resources and housing available to them. Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, Inc also assists with case management, obtaining permanent housing, and employment. For more information about the shelter, call Tiffany at 920-885-9559. For information, about the foundation, visit beaverdamacf.com. From left, Patrick Lutz, BDACF; New Beginnings Homeless Shelter Board members Sue Hughes, Laura Peterson, Sue Benter, with Tom Heffron, BDACF.