You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shelters receive $3,000 grant
0 comments

Shelters receive $3,000 grant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On July 31, Central Wisconsin Community Action Council received a $3,000 community grant from Alliant Energy Foundation. The funds will support the New Beginnings Homeless Shelters of Dodge County.

The New Beginnings Women and Family Homeless Shelter opened to provide a safe environment and shelter in 1998. A men's shelter was opened in 2014 but the lease was not renewed at the end of 2019. The group has now located a new men’s shelter as it continues to provide housing, meals and case management; guiding clients to mainstream resources and stability while at both shelters, leading them to placement in their own homes and a steady income.

Applications for the next cycle of community grants from Alliant Energy will be accepted starting Aug. 1, visit alliantenergy.com/foundation.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News