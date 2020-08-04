Shelters receive $3,000 grant

On July 31, Central Wisconsin Community Action Council received a $3,000 community grant from Alliant Energy Foundation. The funds will support the New Beginnings Homeless Shelters of Dodge County.
The New Beginnings Women and Family Homeless Shelter opened to provide a safe environment and shelter in 1998. A men's shelter was opened in 2014 but the lease was not renewed at the end of 2019. The group has now located a new men’s shelter as it continues to provide housing, meals and case management; guiding clients to mainstream resources and stability while at both shelters, leading them to placement in their own homes and a steady income.
Applications for the next cycle of community grants from Alliant Energy will be accepted starting Aug. 1, visit alliantenergy.com/foundation.
