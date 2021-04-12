 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff honors Public Safety Telecommunicators
0 comments

Sheriff honors Public Safety Telecommunicators

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office recognizes the week of April 11-17 to be National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Dodge County, in honor of the 9-1-1 dispatchers whose commitment and dedication keep our citizens and communities safe.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WRAP art exhibit on now
Community

WRAP art exhibit on now

On display at the Drury Gallery in Portage Center for the Arts, is the seventh annual Wisconsin Regional Art Program exhibit, featuring the wo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News