Sheriff’s Citizen Academy accepting applications
Sheriff's Citizen Academy accepting applications

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will accept applications for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Academy through July 29. Applications available at dodgecountysheriff.com.

This program offers community members the chance to learn about the daily operations of the sheriff’s office and to meet and interact with the staff.

Lt. Robbie Weinfurter and others will present topics on the Dodge County Detention Facility, OWI enforcement, recreation patrol, crash investigations, firearms/active shooters, communications and more. Classes held from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 8-Dec. 15.

For more information, email Lt. Weinfurter at rweinfurter@co.dodge.wi.us.

