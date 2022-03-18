Sheriff’s office assigns deputies to Reeseville

JUNEAU — On Jan. 1, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office began providing contracted policing services for the village of Reeseville. One of the primary goals while providing contracted services is to maintain the small-town feel and provide consistent faces so the people served can develop strong relationships with the deputies assigned to work in their communities.

Deputy Michael Matoushek and Deputy Martin Keberlein have been selected to represent the office as the primary deputies assigned to village of Reeseville duties.

Matoushek has more than 19 years of experience with the sheriff’s office and has previously served as the recreation patrol deputy. He is an active member of the community where he lives and is fantastic at developing relationships with people. He is one of the child safety seat experts and is a member of the Project Lifesaver program.

Keberlein has worked for the sheriff’s office for three years and has prior experience as a police officer for a smaller community. He has a knack for working with people and is assigned as the community relations coordinator for the sheriff’s office and is a member of the Project Lifesaver program.

Both deputies are excellent at developing relationships and helping through problem-oriented and community policing. Sheriff Dale Schmidt encourages the public to reach out and get to know the officers during the times when they are patrolling in Reeseville.

For more information, contact Schmidt at dschmidt@co.dodge.wi.us or 920-386-4115.