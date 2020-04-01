Sheriff’s Office assists with meal delivery

On March 25, a Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy delivered meals to county residents who are unable to travel out of their home.
Sheriff Meister reached out to the Sauk County Aging and Disability Resource Center and offered assistance from the Sheriff’s Office. The ADRC had previously sought volunteer drivers to assist with meal delivery as many of their regular volunteers were unable to assist during the current public health threat. The home delivered meals program provides meals to those who are homebound for a variety of reasons including the elderly.
The deputy chosen typically works as a Court Security Deputy and is assigned to the Courthouse. With many court proceedings currently postponed, she was reallocated to the Patrol Division for the day and was able to assist without sacrificing law enforcement services.
Sheriff Meister saw this as opportunity to further serve the residents of Sauk County and assist our community partners in providing necessary services to those in need, especially the elderly community who have already given so much to the community. The deputy involved was touched by the support and gratitude shown by program participants and area residents.
