Sheriff’s Office celebrates National Police Woman Day

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office recognizes the dedicated women who work as sworn law enforcement officers and all the other women in the various divisions of the sheriff’s office, as part of National Police Woman Day on Sept. 12.

Only 10% of law enforcement nationwide are women. The DCSO celebrates its officers and encourages others who are interested in this career to consider joining.

The Sheriff’s Office has five sworn law enforcement officers, Detective Vickie Brugger, Detective Kelsey Becker, Deputy Jaime Buelter, Deputy Kendall Kaatz, and Deputy Kelly Cotter.

Brugger, a 27-year veteran, has successfully investigated numerous major cases which include homicide, burglary, human trafficking and was the lead detective in resolving the Baby Theresa death investigation case. She is also a Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association Law Enforcement Officer of the Year recipient.

Buelter, a 24-year veteran, started her career as a communications officer and was promoted to communications sergeant before being assigned as a patrol deputy in December 2011. She has also worked in the Dodge County Drug Task Force and is a field-training officer.

Cotter, a 19-year veteran, started as a patrol deputy, and in 2007, transferred to her current position as a deputy in court security. She is the longest tenured member of the sheriff’s office court security team.

Becker, formerly Knaup, is an 8-year veteran who started her career as a patrol deputy before being promoted to detective in March 2020. She has been assigned to investigate crimes which occur in the four prisons within Dodge County, but also takes on general assignment cases, when time permits.

Kaatz joined the team from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in August 2021. After completing her first year of employment here, we are eager to see her accomplishments as her career progresses.