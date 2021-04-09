Sheriff’s office to hold alcohol compliance checks

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will conduct alcohol compliance checks during the spring and summer months. The goal is not to issue citations, but rather to educate and remind business owners and their employees about the importance of refusing the sale of alcoholic beverages to minors. However, citations will be issued if a violation occurs. The participants in the compliance checks will all be age 18-20 and will comply when asked for Identification. None of the participants will have fake identification cards and if asked how old they are they will state their actual age or actual birthdate.

Selling to an underage person may result in a citation to the seller for violating Dodge County Ordinance 9.125.7.1. The forfeiture for this offense is $389.50 for first offense and $515.50 for the second offense. It is not only important, but the responsibility of the organization to educate employees on the legal sale of alcohol. The organization has the right to refuse service to anyone believed to be younger than age 21.

Continue to ask for identification on customers believed to be younger than age 21 to help keep the youth of Dodge County safe and sober. Set the goal for zero underage alcohol buys in Dodge County. For more information, contact Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt at dschmidt@co.dodge.wi.us or 920-386-4115.