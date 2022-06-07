Sheriff’s Office to host open house

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, 124 West St., Juneau, will host an open house from 2-6 p.m. Friday, June 10 with tours of the sheriff’s office and the jail. Presentations by members of the SWAT Team, the Crash Investigation Team and the Recreation Patrol on their respective specialties. See the inside of a squad car and learn about the lights, sirens and other equipment used.

Child IDs available at no charge. “Back the Badge” signs available to purchase for $10 each to raise funds for new gear, uniforms and competition fees for the Dodge County Cadets. Staff will be on hand to provide information about the Sheriff’s Citizen Academy curriculum and when registration for the next session will begin. Two of the four chaplains will be available to talk about the services they provide for the sheriff’s office and the recruitment team will have an area to speak with those interested about what it takes to become an employee at the sheriff’s office and the great career opportunities available.