Sheriff Zooms with Optimists

On Dec. 16, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister shared an overview of happenings in his department via Zoom with the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club. He has been with the Sauk County Police Department for 36 years starting first as a jailer in 1984 and then being promoted to sergeant, lieutenant, captain and then being elected sheriff. He grew up in Reedsburg and was educated in police science at Madison College.