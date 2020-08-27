Sheriff's Office donates 5 defibrillators

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office donated five Zoll automated external defibrillators units to Dodge County parks, according to an Aug. 21 press release. Astico Park, Derge Park, Harnischfeger Park and Ledge Park have all received defibrillators which will be located in the parks offices and also in the Clubhouse at Harnischfeger Park.

All Dodge County Parks staff received training from sheriff’s office staff in CPR, Blood Borne Pathogens and Stop the Bleed Training held in July at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a great cooperative effort between the Sheriff’s Office and the Parks Office to provide an immediate response if a medical crisis occurs in one of the Dodge County Parks. The goal is to work together collectively to make Dodge County, in particular the Dodge County Parks, a safe place to visit and explore.

For more information, visit dodgeparks.com.