Sheriff's Office establishes fund

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has established the TEMS Non Endowed Fund at the Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation, according to a Dec. 18 press release. Sheriff Dale Schmidt established the fund as a donation repository to benefit an annual training program for the Dodge County Tactical Emergency Medical Support - TEMS team.

The Dodge County TEMS Team is a multi-agency unit that supports the Dodge County SWAT Team with paramedic-level lifesaving skills and tactical abilities.

Each member of the TEMS team is trained in more than 40 hours of tactical emergency combat care to ensure they have the skills and knowledge to treat any officer or civilian injured and requiring assistance in a high-risk situation.

The goal of the Dodge County Sheriff's Office TEMS Non Endowed Fund is to raise $6,000-$10,000 annually to support the ongoing training needs of members. Each TEMS member supports the Dodge County SWAT team with tactical preplanning, preventative care, and medical treatment rendered during high-risk, largescale law enforcement operations. To support the fund, visit beaverdamacf.com/becomeadonor or contact Sheriff Dale Schmidt at dschmidt@co.dodge.wi.us or 920-386-3726.