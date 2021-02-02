 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff's Office obtains credentials
comments

Sheriff's Office obtains credentials

{{featured_button_text}}

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office obtained the credentials from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group certifying the agency’s use of force policy required is in compliance with U.S. Department of Justice standards to be eligible to receive discretionary federal grants for the next three years.

The Sheriff’s Office use of force policy has been independently reviewed by a WILEAG assessor and confirmed that it follows all state, local, and federal laws. They also confirmed that the policy prohibits the use of choke holds, except in those situations where the use of deadly force is allowed by law. This use of force policy certification demonstrates that the Sheriff’s Office works to promote the best policing policies, training, and transparency for the community served.

comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Compeer appoints Ahl to board
Community

Compeer appoints Ahl to board

Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative with local offices in Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Prairie du Sac, has appointed Ashley Ahl of Merrill…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News