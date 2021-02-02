Sheriff's Office obtains credentials

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office obtained the credentials from the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group certifying the agency’s use of force policy required is in compliance with U.S. Department of Justice standards to be eligible to receive discretionary federal grants for the next three years.

The Sheriff’s Office use of force policy has been independently reviewed by a WILEAG assessor and confirmed that it follows all state, local, and federal laws. They also confirmed that the policy prohibits the use of choke holds, except in those situations where the use of deadly force is allowed by law. This use of force policy certification demonstrates that the Sheriff’s Office works to promote the best policing policies, training, and transparency for the community served.