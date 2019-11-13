Shop with a Cop program accepting donations
Shop with a Cop program strives to promote a positive interaction between police, fire, ems and the community. The goal is to give children an opportunity to buy gifts for their families and to buy a gift for themselves. A uniformed police officer, fire fighter, ems will accompany a child to Baraboo Walmart where they will have a specialized amount of money, roughly $100, approved for them to buy gifts.
Members will take a group of area students shopping for Christmas gifts in early December. The members of the Reedsburg Police Department will work with the Reedsburg School District to choose a group of children to participate in the program, a group of children who are hard working at school and come from a family facing financial challenges.
The success of this year’s Shop with a Cop program will rely on donations from the community. If you would like to contribute to the Shop with a Cop program, donations may be mailed to the Reedsburg Police Department, 200 South Park St., Reedsburg, WI 53959 with attention to Officer Jacob Williams or in person. Make checks payable to the Reedsburg Professional Police Association or RPPA and not the city of Reedsburg or Reedsburg Police Department. All donations need to be received by Dec. 1. Any donations received after Dec. 1 will be used for the 2020 Shop with a Cop program.
For more information, call 608 524-2376.
