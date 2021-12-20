GREEN BAY — Shopko Optical acquires Beaver Dam Eye Care, 301 S. Roosevelt Drive, Beaver Dam. Dr. Eugene Swanson and Dr. Stacy Neperud will continue providing comprehensive eye care services to the Beaver Dam community as part of Shopko Optical Beaver Dam, 820 Park Ave., as of Dec. 20.
Shopko Optical accepts most major vision plans, including EyeMed, UHC Vision, DeltaVision, Davis Vision, Superior Vision, Anthem, and more. Shopko Optical is also an open-access provider for VSP. To certify coverage, book an appointment, or find a Shopko Optical center, visit shopko.com.