Shoreline closed during construction

The city of Beaver Dam is in the process of making improvements along the western shoreline of the Beaver Dam River from the Beaver Dam Lake Dam to the Madison Street bridge. Improvements to the corridor include the addition of fishing steps, sidewalk, fencing, lighting, landscaping, and a kayak launch.

Construction of the improvements was partially completed during winter 2020, and will resume in the spring, around late April/early May. For safety, the entire project area will be fenced off and closed to all public access until construction is completed.