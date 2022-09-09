Showmanship contest winners named

The Dodge County Fair Supreme Showmanship contest challenges livestock youth to showcase their knowledge and showmanship skills as they rotate through a contest which involves showing a beef animal, a sheep, a hog, and a dairy animal to prove they are the best livestock showman at the fair. Contestants for this program are selected from the top intermediate and senior showman in each species.
Teams are selected Friday night of the fair with one qualifying youth from each species making up a team of four. Youth on a team work together to teach each other showmanship skills.
Norah Ganske was named Grand Champion Supreme Showman; Maria Meier, Reserve Champion Supreme Showman; Faith Wiechmann, Samantha Salmi, Drew Benninger, Ian Spoke, First Place Team; Gracie Wiechmann, Jacob Tietz, Brianna Ganske, Emma Paulson, Second Place Team.