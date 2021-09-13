 Skip to main content
Shrake presents history of circus street parades
Shrake presents history of circus street parades

Peter Shrake, archivist for the Robert L. Parkinson Library & Research Center, Circus World Museum, will present a free program about the spectacle, drama, and art of the long history of the Circus Street Parade at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 in Room 12/14 of the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second St., Baraboo.

Attendees must wear a mask over mouth and nose.

The Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library of Baraboo and the city of Baraboo Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department co-sponsor the event.

Peter Shrake

