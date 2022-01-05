 Skip to main content
Sidewalk shoveling reminder
Sidewalk shoveling reminder

City residents are reminded of the City Ordinance requiring that any snow or ice accumulations on public sidewalks fronting their properties must be removed each day following any accumulation, including sidewalk ramps at intersections for those properties on corner lots. Ice accumulations that cannot be removed must be treated with a deicing or abrasive agent.

Failure to remove any snow or treat any ice accumulation within the required time period will result in the city removing the snow or treating the ice, with associated costs assessed against the owner of the property. Property owners are encouraged to inform tenants at their property of this requirement, as enforcement action is assessed to the property owner, not the tenant.

Small quantities of sand/salt mixture are available to city residents only, at the north side of the Public Works building, 640 S. Center St., 24 hours a day. This material is not available to contractors.

Do not shovel, plow or blow snow into the roadway or across the street from their property.

