ASTI Sawing/Grinding will be trimming sidewalks today starting about 7 a.m. The purpose of the work is to "reduce shifted sidewalk panels to reduce potential trip hazards due to shifted panels without the inconvenience of complete removal and replacement."
Sidewalk trimming scheduled for today
