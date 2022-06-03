 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sidewalk trimming scheduled for today

  • 0

ASTI Sawing/Grinding will be trimming sidewalks today starting about 7 a.m. The purpose of the work is to "reduce shifted sidewalk panels to reduce potential trip hazards due to shifted panels without the inconvenience of complete removal and replacement."

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

$3K scholarships awarded

$3K scholarships awarded

The W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation has awarded one-year $3,000 collegiate scholarships, renewable for up to four years, to three c…

Memorial Day events

The Baraboo Veterans Memorial Committee has scheduled events observing Memorial Day on Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News