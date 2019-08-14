Businesses wishing to have benches removed from the sidewalk in front of their stores for Wo-Zha-Wa weekend should call the City of Wisconsin Dells Public Works Office at 608-253-2542 ext. 402 by Sept. 5 and pay $50 per bench in advance. The cost after Sept. 5 is $100. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
