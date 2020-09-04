Silent parade to honor 9/11 fallen planned

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The silent parade will line up and begin on South Western Avenue in Juneau along Dodgeland School. The parade will head north and turn right onto West Oak Grove Street, then proceed east. It will turn right at the four-way stop onto South Main Street and head south on South Main. The parade will take a left onto Cross Street to the Juneau Public Safety Building to the Juneau Fire Department, 128 Cross St.

City street lights along the parade route will be turned off at 8 p.m. Citizens are encouraged to line the parade route with lighted candles and American flags, but should not gather at the station due to the pandemic. Small American flags will be handed out along the parade route around 7 p.m.

All area fire, EMS, police and emergency departments throughout Dodge County and Wisconsin are invited.

For more information, contact Juneau firefighter Dan Jahnke at 920-386-2554, 920-382-6910 or email dj2317jahnke@hotmail.com.