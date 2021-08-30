Silent parade to honor 9/11 fallen planned

Juneau Fire Dept. plans silent parade to honor 9/11 fallen

JUNEAU — The Juneau Fire Department will hold the 20th anniversary 9/11 silent parade at 8 p.m. Sept. 11 in honor of the emergency workers who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The silent parade will line up and begin on South Western Avenue in Juneau along Dodgeland School. The parade will head north and turn right onto W. Oak Grove Street, then proceed east. It will turn right at the four-way stop onto South Main Street and head south on South Main. The parade will take a left onto Cross Street to the Juneau Public Safety Building to the Juneau Fire Department, 128 Cross St.

City street lights along the parade route will be turned off at 8 p.m. Citizens are encouraged to line the parade route with lighted candles and American flags, then gather at the station for free food and refreshments. Free small American flags will be available Wednesday 1 at Jahnke’s Piggly Wiggly in Juneau.

All area fire, EMS, police and emergency departments throughout Dodge County and Wisconsin are invited.

For more information, contact Juneau firefighter Dan Jahnke at 920-386-2554 or email dj2317jahnke@hotmail.com.