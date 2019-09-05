JUNEAU — The Juneau Fire Department will hold a silent parade at 8 p.m. Wednesday in honor of the emergency workers who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The silent parade will line up and begin on South Western Avenue in Juneau (along Dodgeland School). The parade will head north and turn right onto West Oak Grove Street, then proceed east. It will turn right at the four-way stop onto South Main Street and head south on South Main. The parade will take a left onto Cross Street to the Juneau Public Safety Building, 128 Cross St.
City street lights along the parade route will be turned off at 8 p.m. Citizens are encouraged to line the parade route with lighted candles and American flags. Hot dogs, cheese and sausage, cupcakes and refreshments will be served at the Juneau Fire Department following the parade. The public is invited.
All area fire, EMS, police and emergency departments throughout Dodge County and Wisconsin are invited.
For more information, contact Juneau firefighter Dan Jahnke at 386-2554, 382-6910 or dj2317jahnke@hotmail.com.
