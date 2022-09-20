Silica For Your Home donates 100K meals locally

FOND DU LAC — As part of Silica For Your Home's 100 year anniversary celebration, and with the help of the No Child Hungry organization, Silica For Your Home will pack 100,000 meals Friday and Saturday at its Fond du Lac location, 498 N. Rolling Meadows Drive. Community members may help to pack the 100,000 meals which will be distributed to food pantries in the Fond du Lac, Beaver Dam and Watertown communities.