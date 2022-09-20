 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Silica For Your Home donates 100K meals locally

  • 0

FOND DU LAC — As part of Silica For Your Home's 100 year anniversary celebration, and with the help of the No Child Hungry organization, Silica For Your Home will pack 100,000 meals Friday and Saturday at its Fond du Lac location, 498 N. Rolling Meadows Drive. Community members may help to pack the 100,000 meals which will be distributed to food pantries in the Fond du Lac, Beaver Dam and Watertown communities.

To register for a 60-minute packaging shift, visit shopsilica.com. Time slots are available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, contact Breonna Huppert at bhuppert@shopsilica.com.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

16 school districts awarded grants

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development awarded Wisconsin Fast Forward Program grants to 16 school districts for…

PETS OF WEEK: Yogi and Mabel

PETS OF WEEK: Yogi and Mabel

Yogi is a 2 ½-year-old retriever/Labrador/mix. A big, handsome guy at 80 pounds but has been as big as 93 pounds according to his records. He’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News