Simply Sax concert and Santa return to Wonewoc Library

The Wonewoc Public Library will host its annual Simply Sax Holiday Concert immediately following the Wonewoc Lighted Christmas Parade which begins at 6 p.m. on Dec. 10. Santa will also arrive to greet children of all ages and pose for pictures— bring a camera or phone to take photos. Santa will hand out treat bags provided by the Wonewoc Lions and the Wonewoc Fire Department. The library also will offer free treats and hot beverages.