Rehearsals for the Ecumenical Choir for the 11th annual Red Kettle Concert to Benefit the Salvation Army are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 and Dec. 3 at Trinity Church-United Methodist, 308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam.
The choir is under the direction of Tanya Diggins and two selections will be prepared. The concert will be at 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Beaver Dam High School auditorium, 500 Gould St. For more information, call Joanne Tyjeski at 920-210-2568.
