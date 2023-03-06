River Arts Center, 105 Ninth St., Prairie du Sac, will host a night of singing and cabaret entertainment at 7 p.m. March 24.
The Jerry Ensemble will perform songs from musical theater classics gems to contemporary shows. Hailing from more than 16 regional Wisconsin high schools, sing along with these talented performers.
Tickets are $15 available at riverartsinc.org/jerry-ensemble, at River Arts on Water, 590 Water S., Prairie du Sac, at 608-643-5215, or at the door the day of the show, based on availability.