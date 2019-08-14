As the fall activity calendar fills up, be sure to plan on joining the staff of the Necedah Family Medical Center for the sixth annual Autumn Scamper 5K on Oct. 5. The event will be held rain or shine.
The Autumn Scamper begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Necedah Schools, 1801 S. Main St., with a free kids race for children ages 12 and younger. The 5K run/walk will start at 9:30 am. Enjoy games, refreshments, activities, raffle prizes and drawings.
The early-bird registration fee for the 5K is $15 on or before Sept. 11. After that time, the event will cost $20. Although the kids event is free, shirts for children may be purchased for a small cost. Pre-registration is preferred for this event, but participants can sign up on-site the morning of the event.
All proceeds will go to the Necedah School District’s after school program and to provide scholarships to high school seniors. All participants are also asked to bring a donation of non-perishable food to benefit the local pantry.
For registration, visit milebluff.com/event-ticketing/autumn-scamper-5k/.
