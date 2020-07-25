Skaters earn awards

The Swan City Ice Skaters presented awards to eight figure skaters and two adult volunteers following their 2019-2020 season on July 13.
Lizzie Williams received the Mary Conway Sportsmanship Award. The award, which is named after one of the club's founders, is given to a skater who shows good sportsmanship and is a leader and role model both on and off the ice. Williams was selected because of dedication to helping other skaters and her overall positive attitude. Also nominated for the award were Emma Le Duc, Emma Barnett, Athena Wenger, Rayna Hiley and Ally Moore.
Ally Moore received the Alysa Sadowski Sportsmanship Award, which was established in memory of the former SCIS skater and is awarded to a skater with a positive attitude and shows outstanding sportsmanship. Moore received the award because of her commitment to the sport and her positive influence on the younger skaters. Rayna Hiley and Lizzie Williams were also nominated for this award.
Azalea Helmer received the Skater Service Award for a second year in recognition of her volunteer time with SCIS, including assisting Learn-to-Skate coaches, serving on the recruitment committee and helping organize two holiday open skates. Also nominated for this award were Rayna Hiley, Athena Wegner, Fiona Wegner, Emma Barnett and Lizzie Williams.
The Adult Service Award was given to Kathy Swenson for continuing to serve as club treasurer and volunteer even though her daughter graduated a year earlier. Alan Williams, Alyssa Stephens, Erin Williams, Steve Helmer, Dale Le Duc and Jen Hiley were also nominated for this award.
Alyssa Stephens received the President's Award for her contributions to the club and Beaver Dam Family Center. Stephens was involved with multiple committees and fundraising activities, organized the club's annual synchronized skating competition and was instrumental in turning the Beaver Dam Family Center into a Blue Zones community.
Hailey Woods was this year's Tough Blades Award recipient, presented to a solo skater who shows determination and perseverance on the ice. She will hold the traveling trophy for one year. The previous winner, Cassandra Hiemstra, received a permanent trophy.
In addition to the club awards, members of the club's two synchronized skating teams received recognition from their coaches.
Synchro Skills 1 team members, Josey Weber received the Most Improved award after passing five skating levels during her first season with the team; Daelyn Jensen Wink received the Team Impact Award for her superior attendance and positive attitude at practices and during classes. SS2 team members, Hayden Schafer received the Rising Star Award for improving over the season, having a positive attitude and never giving up; Sydnee Neuman received the Challenge Accepted Award for being a great leader and always being up for new challenges from her coaches.
The board of directors for the 2020-2021 season also was elected, Tammy Eilbes, president; Steve Helmer, vice president; Lindsay Knaup, treasurer; Danielle Van Egtern, secretary; Jen Hiley, Erin Williams and Katy Gripentrog.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!