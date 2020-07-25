Skaters earn awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Swan City Ice Skaters presented awards to eight figure skaters and two adult volunteers following their 2019-2020 season on July 13.

Lizzie Williams received the Mary Conway Sportsmanship Award. The award, which is named after one of the club's founders, is given to a skater who shows good sportsmanship and is a leader and role model both on and off the ice. Williams was selected because of dedication to helping other skaters and her overall positive attitude. Also nominated for the award were Emma Le Duc, Emma Barnett, Athena Wenger, Rayna Hiley and Ally Moore.

Ally Moore received the Alysa Sadowski Sportsmanship Award, which was established in memory of the former SCIS skater and is awarded to a skater with a positive attitude and shows outstanding sportsmanship. Moore received the award because of her commitment to the sport and her positive influence on the younger skaters. Rayna Hiley and Lizzie Williams were also nominated for this award.

Azalea Helmer received the Skater Service Award for a second year in recognition of her volunteer time with SCIS, including assisting Learn-to-Skate coaches, serving on the recruitment committee and helping organize two holiday open skates. Also nominated for this award were Rayna Hiley, Athena Wegner, Fiona Wegner, Emma Barnett and Lizzie Williams.