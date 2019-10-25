Twenty-two Swan City Ice Skater soloists earned 36 medals during the Swan Skate Compete USA competition held Oct. 20 at home.
Skaters earning medals include, Lily Mecalis, first-place, Excel High Beginner Compulsory Moves, second-place, Pre-Free Skate Showcase; Samantha Phillips, first-place, Free Skate 1 Compulsory Moves, second-place, Free Skate 1 Program; first-place, Beginner/Pre-preliminary Interpretive Group B; Talia Garczynski, second-place, Free Skate 1 Compulsory Moves, first-place, Free Skate 1 Program; Hailey Woods, first-place, Pre Free Skate Compulsory Moves, first-place, Pre Free Skate Program; Claire Raisbeck, first-place, No Test Spins, first-place, No Test Well Balanced Free Skate; Lucy Cleveland, first-place, Basic 6 Elements, first-place, Basic 6 Program; Allison Zwald, first-place, Basic 5 Elements, third-place, Basic 5 Program; Daisy Mae Van Egtern, third-place, Basic 5 Elements, first-place, Basic 5 Program; Stella Knaup, third-place, Basic 5 Elements, second-place, Basic 5 Program; Callie Ann Swan, first-place Snowplow Sam Elements, second-place Snowplow Sam Program; Teagan Baulch, third-place, Snowplow Sam Elements, first-place, Snowplow Sam Program; Kennedy Krohn, fourth-place, Snowplow Sam Elements, fourth-place, Snowplow Sam Program; Cassandra Hiemstra, first-place, Excel High Beginner Free Skate; Mary Zwald, second-place, Excel High Beginner Free Skate; Annabell Eilbes – 1st place, Excel Beginner Free Skate; Clairees Stephens, first-place, Free Skate 5 Program; Loretta Klecker, first-place, Free Skate 2 Program; Sydnee Neuman, second-place, Pre Free Skate Program; Aaliyah White, first-place, Excel Pre-preliminary Free Skate; Alyvia Gripentrog, second-place, Excel Pre-preliminary Free Skate; Emma Le Duc, first-place, Preliminary Well Balanced Free Skate; Azalea Helmer, first-place, Beginner/Pre-Preliminary Interpretive Group A, first-place, Pre-preliminary Showcase.
For more information, swancityiceskaters.org.
