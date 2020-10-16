SLOW DOWN FOR EMERGENCIES

The Columbus Fire Department reminds drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles. Pictured, a group of Columbus firefighters from an Oct. 13 night training event on farm rescue. At most of accident scenes on any roadway, a pink “Emergency Scene Ahead” sign can be seen to alert drivers that there are emergency vehicles and a situation ahead. Then cones and emergency vehicles directing which lane to use will be seen. For more information, call Columbus Fire Chief Randy Koehn at 920-623-5914.