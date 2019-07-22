The emergency slow-no-wake zone has been canceled for Swan Lake.
The slow-no-wake zone is still in effect for the Fox River in Columbia County, from Highway 33 to Marquette County until further notice.
The orders are intended to protect boaters and personal property from being impacted by the current flood conditions.
