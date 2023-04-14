The Columbia County Office of Emergency Management has issued a Slow No-Wake Order for the Wisconsin River from the Portage Highway 33 Bridge downstream to Lake Wisconsin due to high water levels. The order will remain in effect until further notice.

Also, construction will be starting on the Wisconsin Southern Railroad Bridge parallel to the Colsac Ferry so a temporary no-wake order 500 feet upstream and downstream from the rail bridge is also in effect during construction.

A Slow No-Wake Order means that all boats must operate at a slow, no-wake speed within the designated area or face penalties per county ordinances. The order has been issued to ensure public safety and to protect property along the shoreline.