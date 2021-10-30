Small packet tree sales program offered

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department will sell small packets of trees and shrubs for spring 2022 planting. The packets offered include red oak, white oak, swamp white oak, burr oak, sugar maple, white pine, Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, white spruce, tamarack, Fraser fir, red osier dogwood, American highbush cranberry bush, hazelnut, elderberry, river birch, white cedar, American plum, shagbark hickory, Midwest crabapple, serviceberry or Juneberry and new this year, black spruce and domestic apple. They will be sold in bundles of 25, except the shagbark hickory, which is sold in bundles of 10. For pricing, check brochure on website.