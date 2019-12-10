JUNEAU — The Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department will sell small packets of trees and shrubs for spring 2020 planting. The packets offered include red oak, white oak, swamp white oak, burr oak, sugar maple, white pine, Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, white spruce, tamarack, Fraser fir, red osier dogwood, American highbush cranberry bush, hazelnut, elderberry, techny arborvitae, river birch and American plum. They will be sold in bundles of 25 for $25, tax included, except the sugar maple, which is $30.
You have free articles remaining.
Orders can be placed until Jan. 31, 2020, and supplies are limited. For more information, or to obtain an order form, call 920-386-3660 weekdays or visit co.dodge.wi.us to view the brochure and print out an order form.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)