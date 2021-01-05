Small packet tree sales still available

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Department will sell small packets of trees and shrubs for spring 2021 planting. The packets offered include red oak, white oak, swamp white oak, burr oak, sugar maple, white pine, Colorado blue spruce, Norway spruce, white spruce, Fraser fir, American highbush cranberry bush, elderberry. They will be sold in bundles of 25. For pricing, check brochure on website.

Orders can be placed until Jan. 31, 2021, and supplies are limited. For more information, or to obtain an order form, call 920-386-3660 weekdays or visit co.dodge.wi.gov/departments/departments-e-m/land-and-water-conservation/tree-sales-program to view the brochure and print out an order form.