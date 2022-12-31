 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Small Ruminant webinar series offered

  • 0

The Small Ruminant webinar series, hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension, provides a research-driven view of popular sheep production issues that connect sheep and goat producers around the state. This series also connects producers to useful tools, techniques, and tricks of the trade and tips from the field.

This monthly webinar is offered via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month, January-April. Register at go.wisc.edu/farmreadyresearch.

Jan. 11

  • Getting little ones off to the right start: Tackling pregnancy toxemia and colostrum quality with Robert Van Saun DVM, MS, Ph.D. Penn State Extension veterinarian.

Feb. 8

People are also reading…

  • Weather the ups and downs with the UW-Madison Extension Sheep Operation Enterprise Budget with Carolyn Ihde and Bill Halfman, UW-Madison Division of Extension outreach specialist.

March 8

  • Preparation for a successful breeding season with Dr. Justin Luther, associate professor, UW-River Falls

April 12

  • Grilling and eating lamb with Cody Heimke.

Get the most up-to-date information on dairy and livestock production, forages, and farm management resources from Extension’s Agriculture virtual education offerings. There is no charge to participate in the sessions, but pre-registration is required to allow access. Register online at go.wisc.edu/farmreadyresearch.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Schaefer earns credential

MBE CPAs LLP client relationship manager Annemarie Schaefer has passed her IRS Enrolled Agent Exam and earned her licensure.

PETS OF WEEK: Otis and Trudie

PETS OF WEEK: Otis and Trudie

Otis is a 5-year-old English coonhound mix. He’s easy-going, happy all the time and loves going for walks and sniffing things. Otis loves all …

PETS OF WEEK: Ender and Jelly

PETS OF WEEK: Ender and Jelly

Ender is a 3-1/2-year-old Siberian husky/mix who came in as a stray. He’s full of energy and loves to explore. He knows a couple basic command…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News