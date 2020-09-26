Smart shopping for fruits and vegetables

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eating a diet that is rich in fruits and vegetables has many pros, such as improved health and more energy. Here are some tips from the University of Maryland Extension’s “Healthy Cents” to help combat the cost of fruits and vegetables, as well as a list of the most affordable vegetables by pound.

Buy produce in all forms—fresh, dry, frozen and canned – they all have very comparable nutritional quality.

Buy fresh produce when it is on sale- otherwise opt for a different, more affordable form.

When buying canned fruit look for fruit that is canned in 100% juice.

Look for no-salt added canned vegetables. If you cannot find them, try reduced sodium and rinse the vegetables with cool water in a colander before use to remove the excess sodium.

Top 10 affordable vegetables by the pound

Fresh: potatoes, cauliflower, cabbage, onions, whole carrots, celery stalks, sweet potatoes, baby, carrots, radishes, artichokes.

Frozen: carrots, cut green beans, okra, green peas, collard greens, sweet whole kernel corn, cauliflower, broccoli, turnip greens, spinach.