Smedemas receive award for Loaves and Fishes program

NBC15 anchor John Stofflet filmed and interviewed John Smedema, Chef Louis Gregurich, and one of the guests driving through for a free hot meal and will broadcast the segment at 5 p.m. Wednesday to kick-off its holiday campaign to end hunger.

Beaver Dam Loaves and Fishes receives most of its food free or at reduced costs from Second Harvest who recommended the couple for the award. The weekly drive-thru hot meal program is free to anyone with pickup at First Lutheran Church, in partnership with other churches, Marshfield Hospital, United Way of Dodge County, Beaver Dam Community Foundation, Presbytery of Milwaukee and BD food pantries. Cars that drive-thru can pick up meals for themselves, family, friends and neighbors. This program started in August and has served 11 meals to date - 4,928 meals served to 2,189 households.