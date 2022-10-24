 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Smedemas receive award for Loaves and Fishes program

  • 0
Smedemas receive award for Loaves and Fishes program

John and Linda Smedema were awarded the “Be like Mike” award from NBC15 and Second Harvest on Oct. 18.

 JOHN SMEDEMA

John and Linda Smedema were awarded the “Be like Mike” award from NBC15 and Second Harvest on Oct. 18.

NBC15 anchor John Stofflet filmed and interviewed John Smedema, Chef Louis Gregurich, and one of the guests driving through for a free hot meal and will broadcast the segment at 5 p.m. Wednesday to kick-off its holiday campaign to end hunger.

Beaver Dam Loaves and Fishes receives most of its food free or at reduced costs from Second Harvest who recommended the couple for the award. The weekly drive-thru hot meal program is free to anyone with pickup at First Lutheran Church, in partnership with other churches, Marshfield Hospital, United Way of Dodge County, Beaver Dam Community Foundation, Presbytery of Milwaukee and BD food pantries. Cars that drive-thru can pick up meals for themselves, family, friends and neighbors. This program started in August and has served 11 meals to date - 4,928 meals served to 2,189 households.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Radewan wins $1K scholarship

Radewan wins $1K scholarship

Olivia Radewan of Poynette helped save lives by hosting an American Red Cross blood drive and earned a $1,000 scholarship. As part of the Red …

PETS OF WEEK: Tiny and Perry

PETS OF WEEK: Tiny and Perry

Tiny, who actually isn’t tiny at all, is an 8-year-old blue heeler mix surrendered when the other pets in the home did not get along with him.…

27 smoke alarms installed

27 smoke alarms installed

Habitat for Humanity and the Baraboo Fire Department held a Smoke Alarm Installation Day for residents of the city of Baraboo on Oct. 15. Habi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News