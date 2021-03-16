Smith retires after 36 years

Thirty-six years ago, LaVonne Smith was offered a position to help add computers at Tomah Health. Fast forward to 2021, she is still working with computers but now wrapping up a 40-year career with Tomah Health.

Smith made an impact in her profession outside the organization when named one of the “Top CIOS [chief information officers] to Know” in the U.S. three years in a row beginning in 2017. She also was recognized by HMS, a leading health care analytics and technology organization, as a “Hero in Healthcare” in 2004, and named a “Rural Health Ambassador” by the Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative in 2009.

Two highlights of her career included the addition of an electronic medical record or EMR in 1990, and the creation of a Patient Portal that allowed patients the opportunity to view their own personal medical records, make electronic payments and communicate via a secure computer portal in 1995.

Due to COVID-19, Smith said the past year might have been one of the most challenging with staff working from home, while maintaining daily tasks. “My staff was instrumental in transitioning staff to home work environments, increasing conference call options, offering telehealth, while implementing various changes to meet COVID-19 requirements,” said Smith.

Heather Laudon was named the new Tomah Health Information Technology Services director replacing Smith.