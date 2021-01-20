Smits, runner-up in essay contest

RANDOLPH — Sydney Burling of Lake Mills, has been named the Wisconsin state winner of the 2021 Growmark essay contest for FFA members. The theme of this year’s contest was “If you could invent a new technology to improve agriculture, what would it be?” Students were encouraged to think creatively, not necessarily realistically, as they described their ideal invention.

Burling wrote, “An invention that I would like to invent to help improve agriculture is a pollen solution that doesn't come from a bee, but is created in a lab. The pollen would be produced and spread a lot faster than the average huge bee could spread pollen.”

She is a student at Lake Mills High School and a member of the Lake Mills FFA chapter. She will receive a $500 award and the Lake Mills FFA chapter will receive $300.

Four state runners-up will each receive a $125 award. The runners-up and their FFA chapters are, Eve Ihlenfeld, Slinger FFA Chapter, West Bend; Chase Patterson, Unity FFA Chapter, Centuria; Taryn Smits, Randolph Cambria-Friesland FFA Chapter, Cambria; and Collin Zimmermann, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah FFA Chapter, Elkhart Lake.

For more information, visit growmark.com.